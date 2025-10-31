Drug trafficking case: ED seizes property records after multi-city search operations

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) The ED seized incriminating documents and property records during multi-city search operations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab in an inter-state drug trafficking case involving money laundering, an official said on Friday.

The ED, Chandigarh Zonal Office, carried out the search operation on October 29 under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case involving Gopal Lal Anjana, Chhinderpal Singh alias Kewal, Yadwinder Singh and others.

During the search operations, the ED also identified two high-value residential properties belonging to the three accused, along with multiple parcels of agricultural land suspected to be acquired out of the Proceeds of Crime.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), along with charge sheets filed against Chhinderpal Singh alias Kewal, his nephew Yadwinder Singh, Gopal Lal Anjana, Bhola Singh, and Harjeet Singh.

According to the investigation, Chhinderpal Singh and Yadwinder Singh allegedly procured opium from Gopal Lal Anjana of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. A part of the consignment was reportedly sold to Bhola Singh, Jasmeet Singh, and Harjeet Singh, while the remaining quantity was seized by the Haryana Police from the possession of Chhinderpal Singh and Yadwinder Singh.

It was found that Yadwinder Singh and his uncle Chhinderpal Singh had been involved in the purchase and sale of opium for several years through the assistance of Gopal Anjana, said an ED statement.

It has been admitted and corroborated that Gopal Lal Anjana had long been engaged in the illegal opium trade, it said.

It is highly plausible that Gopal Lal Anjana has misused the Opium licence given to his family and used part of the produce for illicit trade for personal gains, the ED said.

Jasmeet Singh and Harjeet Singh also corroborate purchasing opium from Chhinderpal Singh for consumption purposes, it said.

Records further revealed that Chhinderpal Singh had previously been convicted in a case registered under FIR No. 34 dated February 2, 2006, under Sections 17 and 18 of the NDPS Act. He was also charge-sheeted in another case under FIR No. 68 dated February 1, 2022, by the Haryana Police under Section 17 of the same Act.

