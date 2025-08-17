Drones to be used for emergency medical aid at TVK's second state conference in Madurai

Madurai, Aug 17 (IANS) In a first for a state-level political gathering, actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will deploy drones equipped with medical kits and essential supplies during its second party conference scheduled for August 21 in Madurai.

The innovative initiative is aimed at ensuring that first aid reaches attendees without delay in the event of medical emergencies amid what is expected to be one of the party’s largest gatherings.

Party organisers said more than 1.5 lakh people are likely to converge at Paraipatti, making traditional methods of emergency response challenging. “Despite the arrangements of nearly 200-300 doctors and around 100 ambulances, it would be extremely difficult to move a stretcher through such a massive crowd. Drones carrying medical kits will allow quick access to first aid and help save lives,” a senior office-bearer of the TVK said.

The drones, he added, will not be limited to medical use. They are also expected to carry water bottles and other essential items, making them versatile tools for managing the massive turnout.

The decision reflects TVK’s attempt to blend technology with crowd safety and convenience in a way rarely seen at political events in Tamil Nadu.

Analysts note that the use of drones at such a scale could set a new benchmark for political conferences in the state, where managing crowds of lakhs of people has always been a logistical challenge. In particular, medical emergencies at such venues often face delays due to congestion, something the drone initiative seeks to address.

For TVK, which is still consolidating its presence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, the August 21 conference is seen as a crucial show of strength ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The party hopes that the combination of massive mobilisation and cutting-edge crowd management will signal its seriousness in emerging as a political force.

As Madurai prepares to host this unprecedented event, the fusion of traditional political spectacle with modern technology is expected to draw significant attention, both from party loyalists and from political observers across the state.

--IANS

aal/uk