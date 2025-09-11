Drone operations banned in TN's Krishnagiri during CM Stalin’s visit

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) In view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s two-day visit to Krishnagiri district, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on the operation of civilian drones, citing security reasons.

A press statement issued by the Krishnagiri District Collector’s office said that the Chief Minister will participate in a series of official and investment-related programmes in the district on Thursday and Friday.

His itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Hosur and Krishnagiri towns, such as Taneja Aerospatiale and Aviation Limited in Belagondanahalli, Elcot IT Park in Nallur, Anand Grand Palace in Hosur, Delta Institute at Gurubarapalli, and the Government Arts College in Krishnagiri.

To ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and the smooth conduct of these programmes, the administration has declared a ban on drone flights in and around the venues. Civilian drones are prohibited within a radius of two kilometres of each location throughout Thursday and Friday, until the conclusion of the CM’s engagements.

The Collector’s office warned that any violation of this directive will invite stringent legal action. Offenders will be booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Police Act, 2013, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The notification stressed that no individual or organisation will be permitted to fly drones over or near the event areas during the specified period.

The administration also appealed to the public and private entities to cooperate with the security measures. “In the interest of public safety and the Chief Minister’s security, the use of civilian drones in these areas is strictly prohibited. We request the cooperation of all concerned in adhering to this order,” the release stated on Thursday.

This is not the first time drone restrictions have been imposed during high-profile visits in Tamil Nadu. Similar measures are routinely put in place whenever VVIPs attend large public gatherings or participate in events, as drones are increasingly seen as potential threats in crowded spaces.

With the temporary ban in force, security agencies were maintaining heightened vigilance around the programme venues on both Thursday and Friday.

