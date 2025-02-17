Drone Federation Slams Rahul Gandhi's Criticism of India's Drone Policy and Industry

Mumbai: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's video criticising the government's Drone Policy where he was seen showcasing what appeared to be a Chinese made dron has come in for severe criticism. President of the Drone Federation of India Smit Shah said that it is quite discomforting for him and the community to see someone with significant responsibility to say that no one understands drone technology in India .

He further said that over 400 companies in our country and about 40 to 50 drone component companies are working very hard with all the challenges. Shah said that the young people like him have to speak when someone with significant responsibility takes up a Chinese drone and belittles the entire industry.

"When someone with significant responsibility takes up a Chinese drone and belittles the entire industry, then young people like me have to speak up. There are over 400 companies in our country and about 40 to 50 drone component companies that are working very hard to deal with all these challenges," he said.

"And then someone whose personality is followed by at least some section of society comes and takes up a Chinese drone and says that we don't understand anything in India and none of these parts are made in India. So it is quite discouraging," he added.

Elaborating on the drone industry ecosystem, he said, "When we talk about drones, there are three aspects: regulation, technology, and adoptation. Since 2021, the government has ensured that the policy and the regulation are the first aspects that are cleared."

"Handling a drone that belongs to DJI and is banned. I mean, it is a little uncomfortable for me and probably for the whole community," he added.

He further said, "In 2021, the government, with the support of the industry and academia, actively took a stance that we no longer believe that we are confused or we are looking at drones through the prism of confusion. We very clearly understand that drones are an opportunity.

"The technology has been used for quite some time now, but it has to be one of the most important technologies going forward, which is when there was a focus on making India a global drone hub," he added.

He further said that there are so many companies doing more than 60-70% of components indegeneously.

"The first thing that led to this whole focus on drones was that ease of doing business. A regulation came out that essentially talked about how people can manufacture drones, certified drones, fly drones and many other things around regulation... We have so many companies that are doing more than 60-70% of components indigenously," he stated.

"India is the only country where about 3 lakh villages have been mapped through drones for the land record digitisation that is happening. India is the only country where 15 thousand self-help groups are getting drones. More than ten states have done their pilot project for healthcare delivery," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi spoke of the importance of a robust industrial system and clear vision to propel the country forward and also raised questions over the government's understanding of modern technological advancements, particularly in the field of drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the Prime Minister delivered "teleprompter" speeches without understanding the underlying technologies.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video highlighting how drones have revolutionised warfare by integrating batteries, motors, and optics, enabling unprecedented manoeuvrability and communication on the battlefield.

"Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuvre and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology--they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system. Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. (ANI)