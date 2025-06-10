Drone Didis of Tripura: Empowering fields, uplifting futures

Agartala, June 10 (IANS) Rupali Sur Dey, a determined woman from Dukli, Tripura, stood proudly among a select group of five women chosen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary ‘Drone Didi’ initiative. Her journey was highlighted during an exhibition in Agartala which was organised to celebrate 11 years of PM Modi's leadership. In the exhibition, Rupali and her training partners showcased their growing expertise in drone technology.

The event, inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, became a testament to the changing face of Indian agriculture. At the centre of attention was a vibrant stall manned by the Drone Didis, symbolising how technology and rural empowerment can go hand in hand.

Alongside MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das, the Chief Minister praised the women for their pioneering spirit and their role in bringing about a quiet revolution in farming practices.

These women known as Drone Didis are being imparted training to operate drones for important agricultural and cultivation tasks. These tasks include spraying pesticides, distributing fertilisers, and monitoring crops. The Drone Didis use this technology with an aim to reduce time, costs, and labour for farmers. They also ensure better precision.

Rupali spoke with pride and purpose.

“Most farmers can’t evenly spray pesticides across all leaves or reach the roots effectively. With drones, we can do that with accuracy and speed. This isn’t just about helping farmers — it’s also about helping ourselves become independent,” she shared.

For Rupali, being called a "Drone Didi" is more than a title — it's a badge of honour. It represents opportunity, change, and the power of learning. “It’s only possible because of PM Modi’s support for women and for modern agriculture,” she added.

The Drone Didi initiative as a matter of fact bears testimony to the government’s broader goal of blending technology with rural development, especially by empowering women at the grassroots.

The enthusiasm and confidence of Rupali and her peers in Agartala stood as a live demonstration of what innovation, inclusion, and empowerment can achieve — a promising flight into the future of Indian farming.

