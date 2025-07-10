Drivers' strike: Odisha Govt forms task force for supply of petrol, essential goods

Bhubaneswar, July 10 (IANS) As a potential crisis in the supply of essential commodities including petroleum looms large over the state due to the ongoing drivers’ strike, the Odisha Government has formed a dedicated task force to deal with the logistical challenges and ensure the smooth movement of fuel and other critical goods throughout the state.

However, most of the buses and trucks remained off the roads across the state on the third day of the strike by the Odisha Drivers’ Association on Thursday.

The decision regarding the constitution of the task force was taken during a high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Commerce & Transport Department, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Wednesday, as per an official statement released on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the state Home Department, Director General of Police, Principal Secretaries of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Commerce & Transport Departments, the Transport Commissioner, Odisha and the representatives of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), etc.

“Following the review, a dedicated task force has been constituted, comprising officials from the Commerce & Transport Department, police authorities, district administrations, and OMCs. This task force has been entrusted with round-the-clock monitoring, prompt resolution of logistical challenges, and ensuring the smooth movement of petroleum and other critical goods,” informed the state government.

The local administrations and police units of all the districts across the state have also been instructed to provide full support, including security escort and logistical facilitation for fuel tankers and cargo carriers wherever required, for the smooth movement of essential commodities.

Transport Minister Jena has assured the public that there is no shortage of fuel in the state.

The OMCs have also confirmed that sufficient stock is available at depots and retail outlets throughout the state.

The Odisha Transport Department has taken all measures to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities across the state, with a special focus on maintaining a steady and reliable supply of petroleum products.

The state government is ensuring that the daily requirement of approximately 600 tankers of fuel is being met despite the truck drivers’ strike.

During the meeting, Jena reiterated the government’s willingness to hold a dialogue with the representatives of the drivers’ association and appealed to them to withdraw the strike in the larger interest of the public and the economy of the state.

--IANS

gyan/rad