Driver of killer truck remains absconding in Sandeshkhali witness accident case

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) Two days after Satyajit Ghosh, the younger son of Bhola Ghosh, a key witness in a criminal case against Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was killed in a suspicious road accident, the driver of the killer truck remains at large.

Satyajit died on Wednesday, and the truck driver, identified as Abdul Ali Mollah, has not been arrested yet.

Satyajit accompanied his father, Bhola Ghosh, to the trial court to get his statement against Shahjahan recorded. In the accident, although Bhola Ghosh had a close shave, Satyajit and the driver of the vehicle, Shahnur Molla, died on the spot.

Although initially information surfaced that the vehicle had a head-on collision with the killer truck, later Bhola Ghosh told media persons that the truck had hit their vehicle from behind, not once but twice. He also claimed that even after hitting twice, the killer truck kept on thrusting the vehicle till it fell into the roadside gutter.

Ghosh’s claims had been corroborated by some eyewitnesses present at the spot for the media persons.

On Thursday, Bhola Ghosh filed a written complaint at Nazat police station under Basirhat district police, naming eight persons he alleged were responsible for the accident in which he narrowly escaped, though his younger son died.

The first two names in the written complaint are those of Sheikh Shahjahan and his wife, Taslima Bibi.

On Thursday evening, the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who had been carrying out the probe in different cases against Sheikh Shahjahan, visited the residence of Bhola Ghosh and enquired about the mishap.

The CBI has recently submitted details of around 3,000 individual complaints registered against Sheikh Shahjahan in the Calcutta High Court.

The main complaints are in relation to the attacks on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their accompanying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in front of this residence at Sandeshkhali last year, sources said.

The ED officials and the CAPF personnel were attacked by Shahjahan’s associates following an attempted raid at his residence in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam in West Bengal.

The other complaints are the forceful grabbing of land at Sandeshkhali, illegal conversion of farmland to pisciculture farms by forcefully flowing in saline water there, and sexual exploitation of the local women.

