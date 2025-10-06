Dreaming like Mungerilal: Giriraj Singh slams Mahagathbandhan's claim, says NDA govt will return in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh delivered a fiery response to the Mahagathbandhan leaders’ assertion that their alliance would form the next government in Bihar and mocked their claim as an unrealistic fantasy, comparing it to the fictional character 'Mungerilal'.

"They are dreaming like Mungerilal. Rahul Gandhi is abroad, and Tejashwi Yadav will also disappear after the elections. Why would the public vote for them?” asked Singh.

He challenged them to give account of their past 15 years in politics while asserting that the NDA would also present its 20 years of governance record.

“They should give an account of their 15 years, and we’ll give an account of our 20. Let there be a debate on development. They tried to mislead people in Bihar using the name 'SIR,' but couldn’t even name a single PM candidate. NDA government will return to power, with 200 per cent certainty," Singh remarked.

Singh, the BJP MP from Begusarai, accused the grand alliance of misleading voters through the “SIR” exercise and reaffirmed confidence that Nitish Kumar-led NDA will form the next Bihar government, emphasizing development as the central issue in Bihar battleground.

He cited the NDA’s infrastructure record, including projects inaugurated across the state under PM Modi, as concrete evidence of governance.

He stressed that the people should judge the front that talks of progress rather than resorting to divisive narratives.

Meanwhile, leaders from the INDIA bloc have expressed optimism about their alliance’s prospects in Bihar. Multiple opposition parties said they would imminently announce seat-sharing arrangements to mount a united front against the NDA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated that parties in Bihar are working jointly and promised a common manifesto soon. CPI(M) too voiced confidence that the INDIA bloc can defeat the NDA in the upcoming polls.

The backdrop to these political developments is the Election Commission’s team visit to Bihar, where it reviewed the poll preparedness in the poll-bound state. In a late-evening meeting on Sunday, the alliance partners in Mahagathbandhan are understood to have reached an accord on seat-sharing and leadership issues.

A formal announcement to this effect is expected in two days, claimed VIP chief Mukesh Sahni.

--IANS

rs/mr