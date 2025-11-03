Dreaming again: BJP mocks Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of taking oath as CM on Nov 18

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) With just days remaining before first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, political tempers have risen after RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav confidently announced that he would take oath as Chief Minister on November 18.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai mocked the RJD leader, saying, “Tejashwi Yadav said that he will take oath as Chief Minister on the 18th, he’s dreaming again. Just like the dream he had after the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, from November 7 to November 10, when he thought he would become Chief Minister for two days. He’s dreaming the same dream again, but it’s a dream that will never come true.”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also took a jibe at Tejashwi, remarking, “The way Lalu Yadav forced Congress to declare his son as the Chief Minister won’t be accepted by the people. The son is announcing his oath-taking day himself, but it’s the people who will decide — only then will anyone take oath.”

Tejashwi, addressing an election rally on Sunday, declared, “On November 14, the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be declared, and on November 18, swearing-in will take place.”

Expressing confidence in the opposition alliance’s chances, he said the INDIA bloc would form the next government in Bihar.

The war of words comes amid heightened political activity following the arrest of former Mokama MLA and JDU candidate Anant Singh in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.

Tejashwi also spoke about the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party and subsequent arrest of Mokama strongman Anant Singh, asserting that once the INDIA bloc comes to power, “all criminals, irrespective of caste and religion, will be behind bars within weeks.”

As the campaign heats up, Tejashwi’s bold prediction and the BJP’s sharp counterattacks have set the stage for a high-voltage electoral contest, with both sides trading barbs ahead of polling day.

Polling in Bihar will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results will be announced on November 14.

