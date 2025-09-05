Dramatic chase: Delhi Police nabs two history-sheeters, solves 12 cases in 2.5 hours

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) In a dramatic operation, Dwarka Police apprehended two notorious snatchers with over 30 serious criminal cases each, after a 30-kilometre chase across Delhi’s busy roads and crowded streets.

The duo, identified as Parminder Singh alias Prince (28) and Amandeep alias Amanpreet Singh alias Golu (36), were arrested within 2.5 hours of their latest crime spree.

According to the Press release issued by Dwarka District Police, “Wanted snatchers – history sheeters with 30 serious criminal antecedents each, caught within 2.5 hours. 12 snatchings solved, 7 mobiles, currency notes, ornamental belongings, motorcycle used, clothes worn, etc. seized by cops of Police Post, Sec-10 Dwarka.”

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh, IPS.

A dedicated team led by SI Rajat Malik, along with ASI Sanjeev Singh Teotia, ASI Kirti Kumar, HC Kamlesh Kumar, HC Naresh Kumar, HC Shaitan Singh, and HC Mukesh Kumar Kuldeep, worked in coordination with SHO PS Dwarka South Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sah and ACP Dwarka Kishore Kumar Rewala.

The chase began after a PCR call was received on August 27 about a teacher’s mobile phone being snatched near a school in Sector-10, Dwarka. Minutes later, another call reported a purse snatching in Sector-4.

Acting swiftly, the police tracked the stolen mobile’s location and pursued the accused using both police and civilian motorcycles. “Concerned about the safety of general public on crowded roads, the team abstained from firing gunshots on the desperate criminals,” the release stated.

The arrests led to the recovery of seven stolen mobile phones, cash, metro cards, jewellery, the motorcycle used in the crimes, and the clothes worn at the time of the snatchings.

Police have moved bail cancellation applications against both accused, who have multiple cases registered across seven districts of Delhi, including charges under the Arms Act, robbery, dacoity, and causing death.

The operation not only solved 12 snatching cases but also restored stolen valuables to the victims.

Police said more cases are likely to be linked to the duo as investigations continue.

