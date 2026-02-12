Dr Ramadoss accuses 'expelled group' of smear campaign, says PMK alliance talks underway

Tindivanam (Tamil Nadu), Feb 12 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Thursday launched a sharp attack on a faction, which he said had been expelled from the party, accusing it of spreading false narratives and attempting to force him out of active politics ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, the veteran leader alleged that the group was deliberately orchestrating a campaign of misinformation to damage both his reputation and the party’s unity.

Though he refrained from naming individuals, his remarks appeared to be directed at his estranged son and former PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss and his supporters.

Dr Ramadoss said the faction had repeatedly resorted to "baseless allegations and abusive language" not only against him but also against senior PMK leader G.K. Mani.

"They are relying on falsehoods and creating confusion among cadres and the public. We have expelled that group from the primary membership of the PMK," he asserted, making it clear that the party leadership would not tolerate indiscipline.

He maintained that the expelled members were attempting to portray themselves as legitimate representatives of the party despite their removal, and described their actions as a calculated effort to weaken the organisation at a crucial political juncture.

Turning to electoral matters, Ramadoss revealed that discussions were underway regarding the formation of alliances for the upcoming Assembly elections. He said the party was holding consultations with potential partners and that a formal announcement on the alliance strategy would be made soon.

"We are carefully evaluating our options and will take a decision that best serves the interests of the people and the party," he said.

The PMK founder also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of acting with bias in matters relating to the party’s internal leadership dispute. Citing a recent Delhi High Court verdict, he said the court had clearly stated that the leadership issue must be decided only by a competent court of law. Despite this, he alleged that the ECI continued to interfere unfairly.

He said the party would pursue legal remedies if necessary and reiterated that the PMK remained united under his leadership as it prepared for the electoral battle ahead.

