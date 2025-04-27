"Dr Kasturirangan played major role in formulating new National Education Policy": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Remembering the contributions of the former ISRO chairman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy of the country.

"There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring. Dr. K. Kasturirangan also played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy of the country. Dr. Kasturirangan came up with the idea of forward looking education according to the modern needs of the 21st century. His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered," PM Modi said in the 121st Episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 84 on April 25.

In a post on X consoling his demise, PM Modi highlighted Dr Kasturirangan's instrumental role in advancing India's space programme.

PM said on X, "He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation."

"During his nearly decade-long tenure at ISRO, Dr. Kasturirangan was instrumental in the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which went on to become the country's most reliable satellite launch system.

From 2003 to 2009, he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha while also holding the position of Director at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan served as the chairman of ISRO for nine years from 1994 to 2003. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India. He played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)

