Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah express grief at Ajit Pawar’s death

Jammu, Jan 28 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief and shock over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over Ajit Pawar’s untimely death on X.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar Sb. I’ve known Ajit da since my days in college in Bombay when I stayed with Sharad Pawar Sb & his family at Varsha. Ajit da was an able administrator and a consummate political organiser whose loss will be greatly felt. I join my father in sending our condolences to Sharad Pawar Sb, Supriya & the entire family", he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah termed the news "heartbreaking". "He was a great son of Maharashtra who sincerely tried to change the destiny of the state. His passing away in the plane crash left me deeply saddened," he told reporters here.

He said the contribution of the deceased politician will never be forgotten.

“Today India has lost one of its great sons. No one has power over the will of Allah. He was on his way to Pune for election preparations, but fate did not favour him. His death is not only an irreparable loss to the entire Pawar family but for the entire nation," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing condolences with Sharad Pawar and other members of the family, Abdullah prayed for the peace of the departed soul and sought strength for the family to bear his loss.

Pawar, 66, and four others were killed when a private aircraft carrying them crashed while trying to make an emergency landing near his hometown, Baramati, in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was heading from Mumbai to Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls, when the incident took place.

