Dowry death: NCW seeks report from Maharashtra Police chief within 3 days

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from Maharashtra Police chief within three days over a reported dowry death of a 26-year-old woman in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Wakad), an official said on Sunday.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report which said that a 26-year-old woman committed suicide due to dowry harassment.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written a letter to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, issuing directions that the case be investigated promptly, fairly, and in detail, said a statement issued by the Commission on X.

If the allegations are found to be true, the swift arrest of the accused should be ensured, the Chairperson directed the police chief.

She also directed the police that necessary assistance be provided to the victim's family and a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) be sent to the Commission within three days.

Earlier in the day, Rahatkar said at an event that brave women have been the inspiration of the nation for ages.

Speaking as a special guest at the ‘Bharatiya Veerangna’ programme organised by Ekla Shrihari Vanvasi Vikas Trust in Mumbai, Rahatkar recalled the historical Veerangas of the country.

She said, "Brave women have given strength, policy, devotion and expression to the nation. The Veerangas of the country are not only the glorious tales of history, but also our inspiration even today."

On Saturday, the NCW chairperson held a meeting with the Chairpersons, Members, and Member Secretaries of all State Women's Commissions following the conclusion of the Shakti Samvad programme.

This meeting discussed the problems raised by the State Commissions, and suggestions for their resolution were provided by Chairperson Rahatkar.

At the conference titled ‘Shakti Samvad’, the Chairperson said, “In our work for women's rights and empowerment, challenges are inevitable. But every challenge carries within it an opportunity. We must not allow ourselves to be halted by obstacles; instead, our focus should always remain on finding solutions.”

She said when we approach difficulties with determination and clarity, we transform barriers into stepping stones.

Rahatkar said the role of each State Commission is crucial in this journey.

“Together we can ensure that women across the country not only feel protected, but also empowered to dream and achieve without fear," she said.

The NCW Chairperson also said that "Shakti Samvad is not merely a dialogue of words, it is a dialogue of resolve.

When all State Women Commissions come together with a shared vision, we create a collective strength that can transform the lives of women across India, she added.

