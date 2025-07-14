Double murder in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, close friends stab each other to death in park

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) A horrifying double murder unfolded in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, where two close friends, identified as Sandeep and Arif, stabbed each other and lost their lives during an altercation in a neighbourhood park.

According to initial investigations, the two men stabbed each other during a heated argument on Sunday night, resulting in their deaths at the scene.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar Police Station, and upon receiving the alert, police teams from both Tilak Nagar and Khyala Police Stations rushed to the scene and began a thorough investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that Sandeep and Arif, both residents of B-Block, Khyala, got into a fight over an unknown issue that escalated to a fatal knife attack. The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear.

Police are examining all angles, including possible personal or financial conflicts.

Both men were married, had children, and lived on the same street with their families. Known to be close friends, they were frequently seen spending time together.

Sandeep was involved in the property business and had previously worked as a gym trainer.

The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are also questioning family members, neighbours, and possible witnesses to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.

The shocking nature of the crime has left residents of the area in disbelief. What started as a minor disagreement between friends ended in a tragic double murder, leaving two families devastated and a community shaken. Tilak Nagar police are continuing their probe to uncover the full sequence of events.

--IANS

rs/dpb