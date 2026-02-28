Double-engine govt making Rajasthan a land of opportunities, says PM Modi

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government works with sensitivity, not power, and emphasised that the double-engine government is transforming Rajasthan into a land of opportunities by blending heritage with development.

Read More

Addressing a large public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects at Kayad Vishram Sthali in Ajmer, in the presence of Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Prime Minister said the government is working with the vision of 'Developed India through Developed Rajasthan'.

He stated that in the past two years, the state has embarked on a new path of rapid progress and the double-engine government is swiftly delivering on its development promises.

PM Modi said that projects worth approximately Rs 17,000 crore inaugurated and launched during the event will accelerate development in roads, electricity, water supply, health, and education sectors, while generating employment opportunities for youth.

He remarked that until two years ago, Rajasthan frequently made headlines due to corruption and paper leaks in recruitment exams. "Today, paper leaks have been curbed, and strict action is being taken against the guilty. Under the double-engine government, youth power is becoming more empowered," he said, congratulating 21,863 young people who received appointment letters.

The Prime Minister described the launch of the HPV vaccination campaign as a major step toward women's empowerment.

He said that a healthy mother strengthens the entire family, and in that spirit, the Central Government has introduced several schemes for women's welfare.

Referring to past challenges, he noted that before 2014, the lack of toilet facilities caused hardship and humiliation for women and forced many girls to drop out of school. “These issues were not even discussed earlier. We addressed them sensitively and in mission mode,” he said.

He highlighted schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides Rs 5,000 to pregnant women for nutritional support, and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, aimed at freeing women from smoke-filled kitchens.

PM Modi said that improved road, rail, and air connectivity is crucial for Rajasthan's development.

Better connectivity not only eases travel but also boosts tourism, creating opportunities for hotels, restaurants, taxi services, tour guides, and local artisans, he said.

He added that enhanced infrastructure also attracts greater investment to the state.

The Prime Minister said the double-engine government is committed to ensuring that irrigation projects benefit farmers. He alleged that previous governments kept such projects pending for decades, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which remained confined to paperwork.

He said the current government has moved swiftly to implement it on the ground.

He added that projects such as the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link and the Yamuna-Rajasthan Link under the river-linking initiative will significantly benefit the state.

Calling Rajasthan a land blessed with abundant sunlight, the Prime Minister said the state is now generating prosperity through solar energy.

Under the PM’s Free Electricity Scheme, assistance of Rs 78,000 is being directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts for installing rooftop solar panels. More than 1.25 lakh families in Rajasthan have joined the scheme, leading to near-zero electricity bills for many households.

At the beginning of the programme, PM Modi paid homage to Tirtharaj Pushkar, Savitri Mata, Veer Tejaji Maharaj, Lord Devnarayan, and Varuna avatar Lord Jhulelal.

He described Ajmer as a land of faith and valour, recalling the bravery of Rajasthan's heroes, including Major Dalpat Singh, and their role in liberating the Israeli city of Haifa.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for resolving long-pending water disputes. He said the project to bring Yamuna water from Hathini Kund Barrage will provide a permanent solution to water scarcity in the Shekhawati region, while the Ramjal Setu Link projects will ensure drinking water and irrigation facilities to 17 districts.

He added that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 14 lakh water connections have been provided in the past two years, and more than 4 lakh groundwater recharge structures have been constructed under the “Karmabhoomi Se Matrubhoomi” campaign.

The Chief Minister further stated that Rajasthan ranks first in 11 national schemes, second in five, and third in seven. He also noted that overall crime has decreased by 14 per cent in the state, while crimes against women have declined by 10 percent.

--IANS

arc/svn