Doors open 24 hours a day to listen to grievances, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said it is the government’s responsibility to resolve every problem of its residents.

“The doors of the Chief Minister’s residence are open 24 hours a day to listen to people’s issues. Also, the district administration is holding ‘Samadhan Camps’ every Monday and Thursday to hear public grievances,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

CM Saini was listening to the problems of people from the Ladwa Assembly Constituency during the Jan Samvad (public dialogue) programme organised in Ladwa. The Chief Minister heard the grievances of around 200 people, which included issues related to BPL ration cards, family ID cards, electricity, and police matters. After the grievance hearing, the Chief Minister also participated in a tree plantation drive in the PWD Rest House premises.

CM Saini said the welfare of farmers is at the core of the present government’s policies. “Now, all crops in the state are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).” Recently, the support price for sugarcane was fixed at Rs 415 per quintal. The Chief Minister said so far, about Rs 1,48,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 12 lakh farmers as crop procurement payments.

He said the long-standing “aabiana” system, dating back to the British era, has been abolished to provide relief to farmers. The Chief Minister said Haryana provides the highest social security pension in the country, which has recently been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per month.

In addition, the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana has been launched, under which economically weaker women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 from November 1.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047. In this direction, the Prime Minister has called for ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives and has strengthened the economy through GST reforms.

He also highlighted various development and welfare schemes of the present government.

--IANS

vg/uk