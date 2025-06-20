‘Don’t strike Iran’: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appeals to Trump amid escalation

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) Kashmir-head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday appealed to the US President Donald Trump not to strike Iran and called for de-escalation in the Middle East while urging for a peaceful dialogue between Israel and Iran.

Addressing the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Old City in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep concern over the escalation in the Middle East.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be expressed in words anymore. Yesterday, 92 people, including children, were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip,” the head priest said.

He pointed out that desperate Palestinians seek food amid the ongoing hunger crisis.

“Each day, starving Palestinians gather to receive food in aid, and even there, they are bombed and killed. What can be more horrifying and inhuman? To make matters worse, so far, hundreds of Iranian civilians have also been killed and thousands injured as Israel extends its aggression to Iran,” he said.

He emphasised that the further disturbing news is that the US may join in striking Iran. “I appeal to US President Donald Trump not to strike Iran,” he said while delivering the Friday sermon.

Mirwaiz said that all these developments are very painful for the people of Kashmir who share religious and cultural ties with Iran and the Middle East.

Witnessing the breakdown of the global order, Mirwaiz added that in such times, prayers for the victims and appeals are all only things Kashmiris can do.

“So we appeal to President Trump not to strike Iran and further escalate the situation, pushing the region onto the path of death, destruction and revenge,” he said.

Mirwaiz pointed out that the concerns on all sides can easily be addressed through peaceful engagement then through military might, which only complicates matters and creates a humanitarian crisis as witnessed in Gaza.

“We are witnessing a situation that some analysts believe could lead to World War III and the annihilation of the world. Nations need to talk to one another and restore trust so that conflicts and concerns can be addressed and resolved peacefully and sincerely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mirwaiz demanded medical care for incarcerated separatist leader, Shabir Shah, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for terror funding and inciting youth to violence.

“Our own conflict has taken a huge toll on the lives of people and their families. Reports of Shabir Shah Sahab’s serious health condition in Tihar Jail, and denial of access to his family members to talk to him on phone for the past two years, or care for him when he is facing such a medical emergency and is in dire need of a surgery, is very unfortunate and disturbing. I spoke to his wife yesterday, who told me that the family’s bail plea on his grave medical condition has also been rejected. She does not know how to help him,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that the same is the case with most other political prisoners, who, due to prolonged incarceration and subhuman jail conditions, are suffering from grave health issues.

“The prolonged imprisonment, devoid of due legal process, has made the process their punishment. It is against the very idea that the Indian legal system claims to uphold, the basic human rights of the prisoners, violating the very idea of human dignity, due process and justice.

“I fervently appeal to the Government of India and the concerned authorities not to make the process the punishment for the leadership and all other Kashmiri political prisoners, and immediately intervene to ensure that due medical care is extended to Shah Sahab, and his family is allowed access to be with him when he needs them the most.

“I also appeal to the elected government of J&K to raise this serious issue and provide every assistance that they can in this matter,” said Mirwaiz.

--IANS

sq/dan