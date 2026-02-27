Don’t shed crocodile tears, answer real questions: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that former CM Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP is guilty before the people of the city and the reprieve offered to him by the trial court in the liquor policy scam is not the final truth but merely a part of the legal process.

“The truth will ultimately prevail and, therefore, Kejriwal should not shed crocodile tears,” the CM said, taking a swipe at the AAP National Convenor, who broke down before newspersons after the trial court discharged him and others in the case on Friday.

The CM made it clear that her government has full respect for the judiciary and honours court decisions. However, portraying this verdict as a “clean chit” is misleading, she said.

“The court, in its order, referred to a ‘lack of evidence’. Insufficient evidence and being completely innocent are two different things. The legal process is not yet complete, and the matter may go to the High Court,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Gupta said she wants to raise some questions that the people of Delhi deserve answers to.

“If the liquor policy was so excellent and revenue-enhancing, why was it withdrawn as soon as the investigation began? Why was there a U-turn by scrapping the new policy and reverting to the old one? If there were no flaws in the policy, why was it not continued? Why did the wholesale profit margin increase from five per cent to 12 per cent, and who benefited from it? Why were changes made to the licensing structure that later raised serious concerns? Under what circumstances were these changes made, and who was the real beneficiary?” she asked.

She stated that during the investigation, it emerged that around 160 to 170 mobile phones were changed over a period of approximately 200 days. Why was there a need to change such a large number of phones? she questioned.

“Why were questions raised regarding digital records? If there was nothing to hide, why did such circumstances arise? All of this creates serious suspicion, she said.

“The Supreme Court had earlier noted prima facie indications of large-scale financial transactions in its orders. Similarly, the Delhi High Court had also treated the matter as serious,” Rekha Gupta said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the CAG report had indicated a potential revenue loss of thousands of crores of rupees.

“That money belongs to the people of Delhi. Public trust is the greatest capital of any government. If that trust has been shaken, accountability must be fixed. If someone calls himself “staunchly honest,” why were there allegations of evading investigation? Why were there reports of summons being ignored? A truly honest leader does not run from questions, but faces them and provides answers,” she said.

The CM said that the people of Delhi have already delivered their political verdict, adding that now the judicial process will move forward.

“Higher courts will re-examine the evidence, and facts will emerge. We have full faith in the judicial system,” said Rekha Gupta.

The Chief Minister stated firmly that respecting the law is everyone’s responsibility, but no one is above accountability. The truth will come out, and the final verdict is yet to be delivered.

--IANS

rch/uk