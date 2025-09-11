‘Don’t panic, GoI monitoring situation’: Piyush Goyal assures Indians stranded in Nepal

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid the ongoing turmoil in Nepal due to the Gen Z movement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured that Indians stranded in the neighbouring country need not panic, as the Government of India is fully monitoring the situation.

Goyal, who was in Bihar’s capital on an official visit, said the Centre has already issued a helpline number and is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

“Yesterday, I spoke to our ambassador in Nepal. Our government has an excellent track record in evacuating Indians, even from the middle of wars. If any Indian faces a problem, the embassy is ready to help,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that peace and normalcy would soon return to Nepal, which has witnessed violent protests, arson, and even attacks on government institutions in recent days.

Many Indian nationals are reportedly returning home amid the unrest.

While addressing the media at the BJP state office in Patna, Goyal launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of remaining silent over objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from an opposition stage.

“These leaders have not apologised. The truth is, they do not respect women,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress’s hesitation over backing Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate, he added, “Even if his name is announced, nothing will change. Nobody can stand against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. NDA will once again form the government in Bihar.”

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to Bihar’s development, Goyal announced approval for two major infrastructure projects, such as the Mokama–Munger four-lane road and the doubling of the Bhagalpur–Dumka rail line.

A total of Rs 4,447 crore will be spent on these projects, he said. “Bihar is developing rapidly under the double-engine government, and people will once again elect the NDA. Now there will never be a return of Jungle Raj,” he asserted.

--IANS

ajk/dan