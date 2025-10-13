'Don't make comments on RSS just for attention, publicity': BJP leader tells Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has hit out at state Minister Priyank Kharge, asserting that he wastes time on baseless issues without ever speaking a word about the injustices Dalits have faced under the Congress-led government.

“He is not even worthy of being called a Dalit,” Narayanaswamy said.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, on Monday, he warned Priyank Kharge not to casually make comments about the RSS just for attention, publicity, or to appear on the front pages of newspapers.

“Has the RSS ever insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar? Has it ever acted against him?” he questioned.

He alleged that Priyank Kharge has stirred up debate by stating that RSS activities should be restricted and banned from government schools and temples.

“Across the state, Dalits have been pushed into distress by the Congress administration. You claim to have released Rs 42,000 crore, yet not a single penny has reached them. You are in no position to speak about this,” he said.

He further recalled: “The RSS was banned earlier as well. Then why was the ban lifted? Who appealed to you to withdraw it? Did the RSS itself ask for it?”

Challenging Priyank Kharge, he said: “If you really have the strength, try banning the RSS.”

Narayanaswamy said: “Mallikarjun Kharge never behaved like you. He was calm in nature, carried everyone along, and never once spoke against the RSS. But why have you gone mad?”

Narayanaswamy reminded that when an RSS convention was held in Bengaluru, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was then the Home Minister, personally oversaw security and ensured there were no untoward incidents. He himself expressed appreciation for the event.

“Examples of this are circulating on social media -- go see them for yourself. Don’t insult Mallikarjun Kharge with your recklessness,” he told Priyank.

He further said: “Despite attempts by narrow-minded people to ban and restrict the RSS, it has survived for 100 years and is now celebrating its centenary across the nation. Perhaps that’s why you are so agitated. During these centenary celebrations, RSS held route marches at 100 locations in Bengaluru. Seeing this has burned you with envy.”

He praised the RSS, saying: “Thousands of volunteers leave their homes and dedicate themselves to protecting and strengthening the nation. No other organisation in this country has shown such sacrifice. But Priyank Kharge instead protects and sympathizes with those who plant bombs, and nurtures extremist organisations.”

“Let Priyank Kharge fulfill his ministerial responsibilities. Let him review the condition of his constituency and the state of education in his own hometown. There are talks that he has said, ‘Make me Home Minister and I will bring everything under control.’ If he is given that post, people are saying the whole of Karnataka will burn.

"It is the Congress party’s foremost duty to keep ministers like Priyank Kharge under control. If you fail, the people of Karnataka will teach you a lesson for your arrogance. Today, when the RSS is uniting all communities, instead of making frivolous remarks against it, Priyank Kharge should apologise,” he added.

--IANS

mka/pgh