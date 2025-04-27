"Don't know why permission was not given for screening Mann Ki Baat this time": TN BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Sunday wondered why permission was not given for the screening of 'Mann ki Baat' this time in the Nadukuppam area of Villupuram District, despite getting the permission a week ago.

Nagendran further claimed that police asked them today to shift to a closed hall after denying permission for the screening on an open ground. After the incident, Nagendran attacked the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Last year, we screened 'Mann Ki Baat' and there was no untoward incident. We don't know why permission was not given for the screening (of Mann Ki Baat) this time in the Nadukuppam area. This area falls in the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister. We condemn this and request that the Deputy Chief Minister not harass us by using the police. We got the permission a week ago, but today the police said that screening on an open ground is not allowed and asked us to shift to a closed hall...," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 121st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today termed the terror attack an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

He condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response. "Nyaye milke rahega", the PM said.

Referring to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam as a sign of the desperation of the patrons of terrorism, calling it an act that highlights their cowardice.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge. (ANI)

