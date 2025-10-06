'Don’t know who started slogan of dividing nation': Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on ‘I Love Muhammad’ row (IANS exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding the "I Love Muhammad" slogan, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in an exclusive interview with IANS that India does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste and that the country stands united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that both minority and majority communities are protected equally under the Constitution.

He also spoke at length on a range of issues, including Rahul Gandhi’s foreign remarks on Indian democracy, Gen Z’s rejection of dynastic politics, the role of RSS in nation-building, and recent statements by Congress leaders questioning the Armed Forces.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: Congress leaders are being extremely sensitive about the 'I Love Prophet Muhammad' issue. They are continuously advocating it. What would you say?

Kiren Rijiju: I am the Minister for Minority Affairs, and in our country, whether someone belongs to a minority or majority community, everyone is treated equally. The Constitution ensures protection for all. Prime Minister Modi launched the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and initiated programmes based on unity and development. Since becoming Minister for Minority Affairs, I have visited every region and met people from all communities. I don’t know who started the slogan of dividing the nation in the name of religion, but under PM Modi's leadership, we stand united. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has travelled from Colombia to Peru. He is continuously questioning Indian democracy. What would you say?

Kiren Rijiju: Rahul Gandhi keeps secretly travelling abroad again and again. I have no personal concern with that, nor am I interested. But as the Leader of Opposition, when he delivers speeches abroad, we listen carefully because he represents Parliament...And when our Leader of Opposition speaks negatively about the country, against Indian democracy and the Indian system and says that India cannot provide global leadership, it does not feel right. The concern is that people might start thinking that India has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, though such thinking represents only a small minority. But over there, everyone will think that all Indians are like Rahul Gandhi, so one must speak thoughtfully. I found his remarks very objectionable.

IANS: Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he is seen questioning India's democracy and also the freedom of speech in the country. What would you like to say on this?

Kiren Rijiju: Our country has seen many Leaders of Opposition from both Congress and the BJP. Congress has produced many prominent leaders, and from our side, too, we have had great leaders like L.K. Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, Jaswant Singh, and Arun Jaitley. I just want to give one example: when Indira Gandhi lost the election, a foreign journalist asked her what she wanted to say about the actions taken against her by the government. Indira Gandhi replied that she would not speak about her country or its government while abroad; she would only do so after returning to India. And Rahul Gandhi ji is probably the first Leader of Opposition and the first MP who speaks against his own country while being abroad.

IANS: In India, dreams of a rebellion like Nepal are being seen through Gen Z. Warnings are even being issued. What would you say?

Kiren Rijiju: An attempt was being made to run a campaign across the country, taking examples from Nepal, Bangladesh, and others. Rahul Gandhi spoke about Gen Z, so I want to make it very clear, the Gen Z of our country has already rejected Rahul Gandhi three times. India’s new generation is intelligent and opposes dynastic politics. The nation's Gen Z is with Modi Ji.

IANS: RSS route march is facing opposition in JNU. Should RSS be taught in every school, college, and university?

Kiren Rijiju: They dedicate their entire lives to serving the nation. In the beginning, even I didn’t fully understand the RSS and had some doubts about what goes on inside it...The day our entire country truly understands the purpose and spirit of the RSS, India will rise above even the greatest nations of the world, because the members of the RSS serve the country with deep dedication and sacrifice.

IANS: Congress Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai says he doesn’t trust the CDS and Air Force chief. What do you say?

Kiren Rijiju: It is unfortunate that whenever our Army chiefs respond to Pakistan, Congress and opposition leaders attack our Armed Forces even before Pakistan does. Can you imagine such a situation? When Pakistan lies, our Air Force, Army, and Navy give a strong response. But before Pakistan can even counter, Congress and its leaders start criticising our own forces. There can be nothing more unfortunate than this. In opposing the government, Congress leaders have now started speaking against the country itself.

