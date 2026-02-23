DoNER Minister Scindia assures Manipur CM of coordination support ​

New Delhi/Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday assured Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh that his Ministry would coordinate with other Union Ministries at the Centre to address issues relating to the state.

​An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Chief Minister met the Union DoNER Minister in New Delhi on Monday. ​

During the meeting, Scindia informed the Chief Minister that the DoNER Ministry is funding a polo project in Manipur, the birthplace of the game.

​He said that the Ministry is committed to preserving and promoting the sport, which has deep cultural and historical roots in the state. ​

Scindia further assured Khemchand Singh that the DoNER Ministry would extend full support and help coordinate with various other Central Ministries on any issues concerning Manipur.

​The Union Minister added that his Ministry is undertaking several initiatives to develop the entire Northeastern region.

​Later in the day, the Chief Minister also met Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed various matters relating to Manipur.

​Khemchand Singh was accompanied by his two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen. Dikho belongs to the Naga People’s Front (NPF), while Kipgen represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

​A member of the Kuki community, Kipgen hails from the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district and is the first woman to serve as Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur. This is the first visit of Khemchand Singh to the national capital after taking oath as Manipur’s new BJP Chief Minister on February 4.

​Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Chief Minister met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who assured Singh of all possible assistance to revive the state's financial health and economy.

​Earlier on Monday, Khemchand Singh also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him of full cooperation and support from his Ministry in all endeavours of the Manipur government.

​The Manipur Chief Minister, who has been in New Delhi since Saturday, also separately met BJP National President J P Nadda and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, and discussed party-related affairs concerning Manipur. 4

​On Sunday, the Manipur Chief Minister, accompanied by his two Deputy Chief Ministers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues, including the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials in Imphal said.

​According to the CMO official, the Home Minister discussed with the three Manipur leaders the steps taken by the new state government to remove barriers between different communities and to restore peace and harmony in the state.

