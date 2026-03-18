Does Ganga belong to only one community: Abu Azmi questions Varanasi Iftar party arrests

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday questioned the arrest of 14 youths in Varanasi for allegedly dumping non-vegetarian food into the Ganga during an Iftar gathering on a boat, and raised concerns over growing intolerance.

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Speaking to IANS, Abu Azmi said: "Is holding an iftar on the Ganga wrong? Does the Ganga belong to only one community? It is not exclusive to anyone. I myself have offered prayers at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna in the past. What is the issue then?"

He further expressed concern over what he described as a lack of patience in society.

"Patience is getting lost in the country. Again and again, there is a constant attempt to destroy a certain particular community, and no one can stand with them," he said.

Questioning the basis of the action, Azmi added, “What's this? Various people go out and go to gardens, parks or rivers. What's the crime in this? In the river, everything is done, people throw wastewater, bodies are thrown after being burnt, and in the same way, if someone is going on the river and doing Iftar on the boat, then filing cases against them?"

He reiterated his stance, saying: "Do you think that Ganga is completely clean? Is holding an iftar on the Ganga wrong? Does the Ganga belong to only one community? It is not exclusive to anyone. Are we trying to divide society?"

A video showing a group of people reportedly holding an Iftar party on a boat in the middle of the Ganga at Varanasi has gone viral on social media, triggering a police complaint after which 14 individuals were arrested.

Allegations in the video include eating non‑vegetarian food on the river and disposing of leftovers into the holy water, actions that hurt religious sentiments in the sacred city.

The clip, widely shared on platforms like Instagram, shows individuals on a small vessel during sunset, with what appears to be chicken biryani and other items being consumed. Critics say the act was disrespectful to the religious sanctity of the Ganga, a river revered by millions of devotees who perform rituals and take ceremonial baths along its ghats.

Following a complaint filed by a youth wing leader of the BJP, the Kotwali police registered a case against those involved and the boat operator. Multiple sections of the law were invoked, including those related to outraging religious feelings, environmental pollution, and public nuisance.

In connection with the incident, 14 individuals have been taken into custody while the investigation continues. Police sources say they are also verifying the authenticity of the video and identifying all those seen in it.

Speaking to IANS, ACP Kotwali, Vijay Pratap Singh, said: "Yesterday we received information regarding a video going viral on Instagram of a few people holding an iftar party on a boat, eating and throwing bones into the river. There was a container in the middle holding chicken biryani from which they were eating. After that, 14 people were arrested."

--IANS

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