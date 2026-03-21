Doctor's wife charred to death as moving car catches fire on MP highway

Bhopal/Sagar, March 21 (IANS) In a shocking and gruesome incident that has left the local community in profound shock and sorrow, a woman was charred to death in a horrific moving car fire on the Sagar-Damoh highway near the Chana Toriya toll plaza.

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The victim has been identified as Seema Kurmi (Patel), the wife of doctor Nilesh Patel, a well-known physician from Garhakota town in Sagar district.

The tragic event took place in the early morning hours of Saturday. According to police officials, the family was travelling together in their car when the tragedy struck. As the vehicle approached the toll plaza area, it suddenly caught fire and burst into flames almost immediately.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described how the fire spread with alarming and terrifying speed, engulfing the entire vehicle in raging flames within mere moments, turning what was a routine journey into a nightmare.

Additional details from police sources revealed that Seema had been taken to a nearby hospital earlier that same morning after she complained of severe chest pain.

Dr Nilesh Patel and two other family members or occupants managed to escape the burning car in time, saving their own lives amid the chaos.

However, his wife, Seema, remained tragically trapped inside as the inferno intensified rapidly, leaving absolutely no opportunity for rescue efforts by those present.

Panic gripped the entire scene, with desperate screams echoing through the air and a large crowd gathering helplessly as onlookers watched the horrifying blaze consume the vehicle.

Local police, along with fire and rescue teams, rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving emergency information. Despite their arrival and strenuous attempts to douse the flames and provide aid, the fire had already claimed the woman's life at the scene itself.

She succumbed to the intense blaze before any meaningful help could reach her or extract her from the engulfed car.

Police have registered a formal case and launched a detailed and thorough investigation into the exact cause of the accident and subsequent fire.

Preliminary inquiries point towards either a “short circuit” in the vehicle's electrical system or a possible collision as the trigger that sparked the devastating fire, a police officer said.

Importantly, the police are investigating all possible angles, including any potential conspiracy.

Forensic examination of the charred remains of the vehicle, along with further technical and scientific analysis, is currently underway to ascertain the precise sequence of events and determine the root cause beyond doubt.

--IANS

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