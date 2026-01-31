Doctor couple killed in tragic road accident near Vaishali toll plaza in Bihar

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) A doctor couple lost their lives in a tragic road accident near a toll plaza under the Sarai police station area of Vaishali district early Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred amid dense fog when their car rammed into a parked container truck on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Dr Jitendra Prasad (50) and his wife (45), both posted at Araria Sadar Hospital.

The couple were residents of Patna district and were returning home from Araria at the time of the incident.

According to Sarai police station in-charge Mani Bhushan Kumar, the accident took place at 4.15 a.m. on the Muzaffarpur-Patna highway. Due to extremely poor visibility caused by fog, the car collided with a container truck that was parked on the left side of the road. The truck driver fled the spot immediately after the collision.

On receiving information, a police team from Sarai police station rushed to the scene and rescued the occupants trapped inside the mangled vehicle. They were taken to Hajipur Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared the couple dead on arrival.

There were three people in the car, including the couple and their driver. The driver sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. A pet dog, which was also inside the vehicle, survived the accident unharmed.

Following the incident, police initiated the post-mortem process and informed the family members of the deceased. The container truck has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver and helper responsible for illegally parking the vehicle on the roadside.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed. Upon hearing the news, the grieving family members immediately left Patna for Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

This tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns over road safety in Bihar, particularly during foggy conditions.

--IANS

ajk/skp