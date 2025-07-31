Do you have regulatory approval for Kaleshwaram project, Lokesh asks Telangana

Amaravati, July 31 (IANS) Defending the Godavari-Banakacherla link project proposed to be built by Andhra Pradesh, state minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday asked if Telangana had regulatory committee approval for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project across the Godavari River.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government never tried to obstruct the Kaleshwaram project, he wondered why someone should have an objection to the Banakacherla project, which is aimed at diverting surplus water of Godavari going waste into the sea, to the Rayalaseema region.

Lokesh, who is the Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Real Time Governance, was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He alleged that some people were deliberately inciting regional animosities in the name of Banakacherla for political mileage.

“We will be diverting the river water, which is coming to Andhra Pradesh after flowing through Telangana. I am surprised why they should have an objection to it. Why did you build the Kaleshwaram project? Do you have regulatory committee approval?” he asked.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh never tried to obstruct investments coming to Telangana.

“Did we ever write to the Centre not to give this or that to Telangana?” he asked, apparently referring to the letters written by the Telangana government to the Centre, urging it not to approve the Banakacherla project.

The TDP leader stated that the Banakacherla project is being constructed on the soil of Andhra Pradesh.

“You can’t have one policy for Telangana and another policy for Andhra Pradesh. Are we taking away the waters of Telangana? We want a debate on Banakacherla. Interlinking of rivers is vital. Wars are being fought for water. We are not stealing anyone’s water,” he said.

Lokesh remarked that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has neither worked against Telangana, nor will it work in future.

“TDP is a party born for Telugu people. We wish that Telugu people, wherever they are, should live together harmoniously,” he said.

“Law will take its own course,” he remarked when asked if former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be arrested in the liquor scam case.

When asked about the seizure of huge cash by SIT probing the liquor scam, Lokesh said that Jagan will be able to give all the details of the money which changed hands in the scam.

The minister claimed that there is evidence that liquor scam money was transferred not only in cash but also through cheques.

“Is there any liquor company in the country which buys gold worth Rs. 400 crore. They have shown that investment can be made with the scam money. This is an example of criminalisation of politics,” he said.

Lokesh alleged that the money from Adan Distillery went to PLR company, and from there to Jagan.

On Jagan’s allegation that there is an emergency-like situation in the state, the TDP leader asked if Jagan would have been roaming around if the state really had such a situation.

The minister said Jagan was moving around in a helicopter with full freedom and claimed that the government was providing him full security.

--IANS

ms/dan