"Do not need monopolies, cartels to run this country," INDIA bloc demands discussion on Adani in Parliament

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): INDIA bloc floor leaders demanded to hold a "detailed discussion" in the Parliament into the allegations of bribe and fraud against Adani group.

"We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market-driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," he he said in a post on X.

Looking to put up a unified opposition front, INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge earlier today to discuss the opposition's unified strategy, where they decided on the issues to raise on the floor of the house.

"The first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India's image at the global stage," Kharge said.

Putting forth those demands, he said that the investments of crores of retail investors are at stake.

"This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard-earned investments of crores of retail investors are at stake," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he wants the Parliament to function but the government should also be "fair to allow discussions" on various issues raised by the opposition.

"We all hope that the government allows the functioning of the parliament. We all want Parliament to function but govt should be fair to allow a discussion on the issues opposition parties are raising," Tagore told ANI.

Party's MP Gaurav Gogoi also requested the government to "not try to run away from severe issues," which affect the country.

"My only request is that the govt does not try to run away from the severe issues affecting the country in terms of economy, social justice, law and order. Adani, Manipur, farmers' distress, scheduled castes...Parliament is as much for passing bills and equally if not more, for discussing the important issues affecting the Indian public," Gogoi told ANI.

The Lok Sabha session of the Parliament was adjourned minutes after its commencement. The Rajya Sabha also was adjourned till 11:45 PM adjourned after a short speech by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (ANI)

