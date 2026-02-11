DMK's seat-sharing talks with allies begin on Feb 22, CM Stalin to announce panel soon

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The DMK has announced that formal seat-sharing negotiations with its alliance partners for the upcoming Assembly elections will begin on February 22, after the conclusion of the State Budget Session.

The party said a dedicated committee to conduct the talks will be constituted shortly by the Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin. In an official statement issued from the party headquarters, the DMK clarified that the Budget Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 17 and continue until February 21.

As senior leaders and ministers will be fully engaged in legislative responsibilities during this period, alliance discussions have been deferred to begin immediately after, on February 22.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon announce the constitution of a committee to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance parties,” the statement said, signalling the party’s readiness to move swiftly into election mode once the session concludes.

DMK MP Kanimozhi had earlier reiterated that ties between the DMK and the Congress remain strong and cordial. She expressed confidence that negotiations would proceed smoothly, underlining the stability of the existing alliance.

The party also highlighted that its leaders and cadres are currently occupied with extensive groundwork across Tamil Nadu. A significant portion of the organisational effort has been directed towards the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the statement, lakhs of DMK workers have been involved in ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the rolls, reflecting the party’s focus on strengthening democratic participation at the grassroots level. In addition, the DMK has intensified its statewide mobilisation through campaigns such as ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ and the ‘My Booth, Victorious Booth’ initiative.

Party functionaries are organising youth and women’s wing conferences, conducting booth-level training camps, and assisting in the implementation and distribution of government welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, senior leaders serving on the DMK’s election manifesto committee are touring various districts to gather public feedback and suggestions. The party revealed that the panel has already received more than 75,000 recommendations from citizens and stakeholders.

With organisational activities in full swing and alliance talks set to begin soon, the DMK appears to be accelerating preparations for the electoral battle ahead.

