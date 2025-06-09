DMK's push for digital outreach, accelerates 2026 Assembly poll preparations

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has intensified preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections by expanding its digital outreach and grassroots engagement.

As part of this strategy, Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin recently held a three-hour online meeting with party functionaries, where he emphasised the importance of digital campaigning and youth participation.

CM Stalin directed his party's district secretaries, MLAs, MPs, and the 234 constituency observers to strengthen booth-level presence by appointing booth digital agents across the state.

He also called for the active involvement of the DMK Youth Wing in booth committees to ensure deeper voter penetration. The meeting focused on implementing the party’s statewide membership drive, titled ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, which was announced at the recent general council meeting in Madurai.

Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin assured full support for the campaign, committing to mobilise youth cadres at the booth level.

CM Stalin made it clear that he would personally monitor the functioning of the booth committees on a daily basis. He urged party leaders to ensure that committee members engage with voters in every household, highlighting the government’s achievements.

The party’s core election committee includes General Secretary and State Minister Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, Ministers K.N. Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu.

The digital strategy is being spearheaded by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, who also serves as the party’s IT Wing Secretary.

Rajaa has been tasked with boosting the DMK’s digital presence through a professional team that uses modern communication tools to connect directly with the public. He recently launched a dedicated mobile application to help booth digital agents track and update field-level activities in real time.

Party sources said CM Stalin has instructed the core committee to reach out to every household with at least one government scheme beneficiary. A recent internal study indicated that nearly every home in the state had benefited from one or more DMK-led government initiatives.

The CM also set a target of enrolling at least 30 per cent of voters at each booth as party members. The renewed digital and grassroots push is seen as a key part of the DMK’s strategy to secure a decisive mandate in 2026.

