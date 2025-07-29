DMK's Kanimozhi slams BJP over Pahalgam terror attack, response

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government in Parliament, questioning its response to the Pahalgam terror attack and raising concerns over intelligence lapses and the lack of accountability.

Participating in the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam massacre and Operation Sindoor, Kanimozhi reminded the BJP that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the first to organise a peace rally in solidarity with the victims.

"We thank the BJP for showing confidence by sending delegations (to various foreign countries in an outreach exercise) that included Opposition MPs. But we are deeply saddened that such an attack occurred, necessitating these delegations," the DMK leader, who was part of one delegation herself, said.

Referring to intelligence warnings reportedly issued by the RAW and the Intelligence Bureau, Kanimozhi demanded answers on why no preventive action had been taken.

"Learn humility from your predecessor,” she said in remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Till date, has the PM apologised to the victims’ families? Why was no action taken when intelligence agencies flagged suspicious terror activity? A US cybersecurity firm even revealed that a Pakistani company was searching for detailed maps of Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting premeditated reconnaissance," she noted.

Kanimozhi also raised questions about the increasing communal rhetoric from members of the ruling party.

"We stood firmly with you and the armed forces after Operation Sindoor, offering our support on global platforms. Back then, you didn’t question our religion. So why is your politics now so divisive? Why are BJP ministers spreading hate speech, and has any action been taken against them?" she asked.

In her speech, the Thoothukudi MP also briefly brought up two issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the delay in publishing the final report of the Keeladi excavation findings.

She accused the Centre of selectively suppressing findings that could highlight Tamil Nadu’s historical contributions and demanded greater transparency and urgency.

Kanimozhi’s remarks come amid rising tensions between the BJP and southern Opposition parties over the handling of national security and federal relations.

Her speech was met with loud protests from treasury benches, but she stood her ground, asserting the need for accountability and unity in times of crisis.

--IANS

aal/vd