DMK to launch booth campaign to strengthen grassroots contacts ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) With just four months remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling DMK will launch a fresh, high-intensity campaign aimed at strengthening its booth-level organisation across the state.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin will formally kick-start the initiative titled 'My Polling Booth, Victory Booth' at a major organisational meeting held at Teynampet in Chennai.

The new campaign is designed to sharpen the party’s grassroots machinery and ensure maximum mobilisation at the polling booth level, which is considered crucial for electoral success. Party leaders said the initiative seeks to transform every polling station into a focused unit driven by accountability and performance-based goals.

As part of the campaign rollout, office-bearers from the lowest to the highest rungs of the organisational structure have been directed to participate.

From polling station-level administrators to ward secretaries and branch secretaries, all functionaries have been instructed to actively engage in the programme.

The DMK leadership has made it clear that the coming months will demand sustained organisational discipline and coordinated fieldwork. A major thrust of the campaign is the inclusion of women in door-to-door booth-level outreach teams. The leadership announced that women must be made integral members of voter-contact squads visiting households. This move reflects the party’s intent to deepen its engagement with women voters and to highlight women-centric welfare schemes implemented by the government.

Sources within the party said the slogan 'My polling booth, victory booth' is intended to foster a sense of ownership among local cadres. Each unit will be expected to track voter sentiment, ensure voter list accuracy, strengthen beneficiary outreach, and address booth-specific challenges. Regular review meetings and performance assessments are also expected to be part of the strategy in the months ahead.

The campaign comes at a politically sensitive time, as the state prepares for the Assembly elections. The DMK, led by M.K. Stalin, is seeking to defend its record of governance, particularly on welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, free educational tools, and women’s financial assistance schemes.

With the opposition stepping up its attacks and alliances taking shape, the DMK is clearly signalling that it will rely heavily on micro-level election management and people-to-people contact to secure a renewed mandate. The launch of the new polling booth-focused campaign marks the beginning of an intense political mobilisation phase across Tamil Nadu.

