DMK to hold statewide pledge drive on Anna's birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS ) The DMK has called on its cadres and supporters to take a five-point pledge across Tamil Nadu on September 15, the birth anniversary of party founder C.N. Annadurai, declaring that they will "not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame".

The pledge campaign will be organised at nearly 68,000 polling booths as part of the party's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' membership drive, which leaders said has already registered 2.7 crore members, with over seven lakh workers reaching out to one crore families.

Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin released the pledge on social media, urging members to stand united against what the DMK describes as threats to Tamil Nadu's rights and identity.

The pledge said: "I will protest against the unfair delimitation that will reduce the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu. I will oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that will deprive voters of their rights. I will resist NEET and other measures that restrict our youth and will fight for our students' educational funds. I will stand against any discrimination towards the Tamil language, culture and pride. I will demand adequate funds for the welfare of the working class, including farmers, fishermen, weavers and women."

Each vow concludes with the line: "I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame."

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, in a statement on Saturday, said that the pledge will also be administered at the party's Mupperum Vizha in Karur on September 17, and public meetings will follow in all district units on September 20 and 21.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's criticism of the membership drive, the DMK leader said that the remarks stemmed from "his own inability", adding that the AIADMK had already bowed before the BJP and was now attempting to mortgage Tamil Nadu to the national party.

On the issue of the SIR, he also asserted that the DMK would challenge it legally and remain vigilant on the ground to prevent violations.

"AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting, but nothing was disclosed. How should we describe this kind of meeting in politics?" Palaniswami said.

