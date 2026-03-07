DMK to hold state conference at Tiruchy on March 9, aims to reinforce political momentum

Tiruchy (Tamil Nadu), March 7 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is gearing up for its 12th State Conference at Siruganur near Tiruchy on March 9, an event party leaders believe will play a significant role in energising cadres ahead of state elections.

Preparations for the conference are progressing rapidly at a sprawling venue spread across nearly 20 lakh square feet, with party flags, banners and welcome arches lining the roads leading to Siruganur.

The large-scale mobilisation reflects the importance the ruling party has attached to the gathering, which is expected to attract cadres from across Tamil Nadu.

Police officials said extensive arrangements have been made to manage the crowd and traffic.

According to preliminary estimates, nearly 24,000 vehicles are expected to reach the venue on the day of the conference. Authorities have therefore drawn up special traffic diversion plans in and around Tiruchy to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

DMK principal secretary and senior minister K.N. Nehru, who inspected the venue on Friday, told reporters on Saturday that the party expects around 10 lakh cadres and supporters to attend the programme on March 9.

He said the conference would serve as a major platform to strengthen party unity and mobilise workers for the political challenges ahead.

Referring to the significance of the previous conference held at the same venue in 2021, Nehru noted that it had played an important role in energising the party base before the Assembly elections. During that conference, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was then the party’s chief ministerial candidate, unveiled a long-term vision for Tamil Nadu’s development.

Party leaders believe that similar major announcements or policy directions could be made by the Chief Minister during the DMK event on March 9, making the conference politically significant.

The conference is also expected to strengthen the party’s presence in central Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery delta region, areas that proved crucial for the DMK’s victory in the 2021 Assembly election. The party had secured 37 of the 41 constituencies in these regions, including all nine constituencies in Tiruchy district.

Long-time party functionary and three-time councillor T. Durgadevi recalled that conferences held in Tiruchy have traditionally drawn massive participation from cadres. “From the days of Kalaignar to Stalin’s leadership today, Tiruchy conferences have always attracted cadres in huge numbers. In earlier years, these conferences were held for two days, with supporters travelling from across the state,” she said.

