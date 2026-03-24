DMK to hold crucial seat sharing talks with DMDK tomorrow as alliance rushes to finalise pact

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The DMK-led alliance is set to hold crucial seat-sharing talks with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday, even as key negotiations within the ruling front remain unresolved with just days left for the nomination process to begin on March 30.

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With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, uncertainty continues to surround the finalisation of seat-sharing arrangements within the DMK alliance.

Despite several rounds of discussions, the ruling party has not yet completed negotiations with all its partners, triggering unease within the coalition.

So far, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to the Congress, five seats each to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and four seats to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Smaller allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Kongunadu People’s National Party, have been given two seats each.

In total, around 48 seats have been distributed among alliance partners, while the DMK is expected to retain a dominant share of constituencies.

However, this has led to growing demands from several allies, who are seeking a larger share and greater representation in the electoral contest.

Against this backdrop, the DMDK has announced the formation of a five-member committee to take part in Wednesday’s talks.

The panel will include senior leaders such as presidium chairman Ilangovan and treasurer L.K. Sudhish, and is expected to play a key role in shaping the party’s position during negotiations.

Sources indicate that both sides are aiming to arrive at a formal agreement at the earliest, with expectations that a deal could be reached on the very first day of discussions.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has also signalled a flexible approach, stating that the party is willing to make adjustments in the interest of alliance unity.

Meanwhile, the DMK is expected to continue parallel discussions with other allies, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), as it seeks to resolve pending issues and present a united front ahead of the elections.

With the nomination deadline fast approaching, finalising seat-sharing arrangements has become critical for the alliance to move into full campaign mode across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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