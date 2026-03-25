DMK to contest 165 seats, alliance finalised; Stalin calls for unity ahead of TN polls

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) The DMK is set to contest at least 165 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as the party finalised its seat-sharing arrangement within the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), comprising 26 political parties.

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With 66 seats already allotted to allies, the alliance has entered its final phase of consolidation ahead of the state polls.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress has been allotted 28 seats, making it the largest ally in the DMK-led front.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has secured eight seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist have been given five seats each.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has been allocated four seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Humanist People's Party have been allotted two seats each.

In a significant strategic move, Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin announced that candidates from both the DMK and its allies would collectively contest in 175 Assembly constituencies under the party's 'Rising Sun' symbol, highlighting the unity and cohesion within the alliance.

In a detailed letter addressed to DMK cadres, Chief Minister Stalin said the seat-sharing process was carried out through extensive consultations with alliance partners, ensuring a democratic and balanced seat distribution.

He added that the inclusion of new political parties in the alliance required careful consideration to maintain fairness while maximising electoral prospects.

Chief Minister Stalin also underscored the achievements of the DMK government over the past five years, saying that the "Dravidian model" of governance had restored growth and stability in Tamil Nadu after what he described as a decade of setbacks under the previous AIADMK government.

He credited alliance partners for their support in advancing policies rooted in secularism, social justice, state rights, and equality.

The DMK leader highlighted the scale of internal participation in candidate selection, noting that more than 16,500 aspirants took part in interviews conducted between March 17 and 23.

He described the process as a reflection of the party's grassroots strength and internal democracy.

Calling for unity, Chief Minister Stalin urged DMK workers to support all alliance candidates irrespective of party lines.

"All 234 Assembly constituencies are ours," he said, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to secure victory in the upcoming state polls.

With seat-sharing largely completed, the DMK-led alliance is now shifting focus to campaign mobilisation, projecting a united front as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

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