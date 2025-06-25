DMK suffered during Emergency, yet has alliance with Cong: TN BJP leader

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP leader A.N.S. Prasad launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK for continuing their alliance with the Congress party, describing it as a betrayal of democratic principles and a disregard for history.

Prasad accused the DMK of political opportunism by aligning with the very party that had once imposed the Emergency and subjected its leaders to brutal repression.

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the party spokesperson said that the Emergency imposed by the Congress government under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was “a brazen assault on democracy,” marked by suppression of dissent, mass arrests of opposition leaders, press censorship, and grave violations of constitutional rights.

“It is deeply ironic that the DMK, which had suffered immensely during the Emergency -- losing leaders like Mayor Citti Babu in custody -- has chosen to partner with the very force responsible for that suffering. Stalin’s alliance with the Congress, the architects of the Emergency, exposes the DMK’s opportunistic politics and erodes its moral authority to speak on democratic values,” Prasad said.

He also targeted the DMK’s style of governance, alleging it was steeped in nepotism and dynastic politics. “From Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation as Deputy Chief Minister to the continued prominence of Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi in Parliament, the DMK has become a textbook case of family rule. The legacy of former CM Karunanidhi has been reduced to a dynasty, not a democracy,” he added.

Prasad emphasised that the Congress party had not only violated democratic norms during the Emergency but had also shown contempt for Tamil Nadu’s autonomy by dismissing the DMK government at the time.

“It was not just about silencing the opposition; it was about crushing federalism and suppressing state rights. And yet, the DMK has chosen to forget this dark chapter for the sake of political convenience,” he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson further questioned the DMK’s silence on the Emergency atrocities. “How can the DMK justify its alliance with a party that once jailed its own leaders and imposed censorship? The people of Tamil Nadu must ask whether the DMK stands for democracy or simply for power,” he said.

Prasad welcomed the Central government’s decision to observe June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day) to mark the anniversary of the Emergency. “It is a fitting tribute to the countless victims who suffered during those 21 months. The day serves as a reminder that democracy must be defended, not taken for granted“, he said.

Recalling the contribution of BJP’s ideological predecessors, he praised the courage of Jan Sangh and BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and Nanaji Deshmukh, who were jailed during the Emergency for standing up to tyranny.

“They fought not just for themselves, but for the soul of India’s democracy,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Prasad reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that the horrors of the Emergency are never repeated. “We will continue to uphold democratic values and educate future generations about the sacrifices made to protect the nation’s freedom,” he said.

