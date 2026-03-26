DMK set to finalise seat-sharing, Stalin to launch statewide campaign from April 2

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, political activity across the state has intensified, as major parties race to finalise alliances, candidates, and campaign strategies.

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Polling is scheduled to be held on April 23, while the filing of nominations will begin on March 30. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, with results expected to be declared the same day.

Against this backdrop, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to take a crucial step on Thursday by finalising the allocation of constituencies among its alliance partners.

Party sources indicate that discussions have reached an advanced stage, and a formal announcement on seat-sharing is likely soon.

The DMK-led alliance includes key partners such as the Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), as well as Left parties including the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist. Smaller allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League and other regional outfits are also part of the coalition.

According to preliminary arrangements under discussion, the Congress is likely to contest 28 seats, while the DMDK may receive around 10 seats. The VCK is expected to be allotted eight constituencies, and both the CPI and the CPI-M are likely to contest five seats each. The MDMK and other smaller parties are expected to receive a limited number of constituencies as part of the broader alliance framework.

Meanwhile, the DMK is also expected to release its election manifesto shortly, outlining its vision and key promises ahead of the polls.

The party has been actively working on shaping its campaign narrative, with a focus on governance, welfare schemes, and development initiatives.

Party President and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is set to spearhead the DMK’s campaign across Tamil Nadu. According to party insiders, he will formally launch the statewide campaign from Tiruvarur on April 2. The campaign is expected to span multiple districts, culminating in a grand finale at Kolathur on April 21, just two days before polling.

As the election timeline unfolds, all major parties, including the AIADMK-led alliance, the BJP-led NDA, and actor Vijay’s political outfit TVK, are intensifying their efforts on the ground. With seat-sharing negotiations nearing completion and campaign momentum building up, Tamil Nadu is set to witness a high-stakes electoral contest.

--IANS

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