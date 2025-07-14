DMK replaces TN‘s Thanjavur north district secretary amid internal dissent

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) In a key organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the ruling DMK on Monday announced the replacement of its Thanjavur North district secretary, Kalyanasundaram MP.

The party has appointed sitting MLA ‘Saakottai’ K. Anbazhagan as the new incharge of the district unit.

The announcement was made through an official statement by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, who confirmed that Kalyanasundaram has been relieved of his responsibilities and Anbazhagan will take over the role with immediate effect.

While the DMK described the change as a routine administrative decision, party insiders suggest that the move comes in the wake of rising dissatisfaction among local functionaries and cadres over Kalyanasundaram’s leadership.

The party’s district unit had reportedly voiced concerns about the MP’s lack of engagement with grassroots workers and his perceived ineffectiveness in energising the cadre base in preparation for the crucial Assembly elections.

Sources within the party said the high command was closely monitoring developments in various districts and took note of the growing discontent in Thanjavur North.

The leadership is believed to have acted promptly to ensure better coordination and a more dynamic approach on the ground.

‘Saakottai’ K. Anbazhagan, known for his strong grassroots connect and organisational skills, is currently the MLA from the Thanjavur Assembly constituency.

His elevation to the district secretary post is seen as a strategic move to rejuvenate the party’s rank and file in the region and to strengthen its campaign machinery well ahead of the 2026 electoral battle.

This reshuffle is among the latest in a series of organisational fine-tunings undertaken by the DMK leadership to address internal issues and tighten the party’s structure in key regions.

Political observers view such timely interventions as part of the DMK’s broader strategy to consolidate its hold across the state and pre-empt factionalism before the polls.

--IANS

aal/rad