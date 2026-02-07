DMK MP accuses Centre of 'step-motherly treatment' towards TN

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson has accused the Centre of presenting selective statistics and giving Tamil Nadu a "step-motherly treatment" in budgetary allocations.

In a post on the social media platform X, Wilson took issue with repeated claims by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that Tamil Nadu had witnessed a 7.5-fold increase in railway funding under the present government compared to the UPA era.

While acknowledging the rise in absolute numbers, the MP argued that the growth appears modest when viewed in the context of the massive expansion of the overall national Railway Budget.

According to Wilson, the total railway outlay has expanded nearly 25 times between 2009–14 and 2025–26.

In contrast, Tamil Nadu's allocation increased from Rs 879 crore to Rs 6,626 crore during the same period.

Presenting only the 7.5-fold rise without comparing it to national trends, he said, creates a "misleading" impression of generosity towards the State.

To underline what he described as an imbalance, Wilson cited figures from several other States.

Gujarat's allocation rose from Rs 589 crore to Rs 17,155 crore, reflecting a 29-fold increase.

Delhi recorded a 27-fold jump, while Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh saw 24-fold and 23-fold rises, respectively.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh registered 20-fold and 18-fold growth.

Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar also posted higher growth multiples than Tamil Nadu.

"These numbers clearly show that Tamil Nadu has not received allocations proportionate to the national growth in railway spending," Wilson said, calling for equitable treatment and faster execution of pending projects.

Referring to a reply from the Ministry of Railways to his parliamentary questions, Wilson noted that while the Centre had granted in-principle approval to transfer the city's Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to the State government, the memorandum of understanding was still under preparation.

As a result, the long-awaited integration of Chennai's MRTS with the Chennai Metro Rail network remains stalled.

The MP also sought clarity on delayed railway projects, their current allocations and reasons for slow progress.

He questioned whether fresh tendering would be initiated for the Athipattu–Gummidipoondi additional line, stressing that prolonged delays reflect a lack of urgency in addressing Tamil Nadu's infrastructure needs.

--IANS

aal/svn