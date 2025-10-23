DMK legislator from Senthamangalam K Ponnusamy passes away

Chennai: K. Ponnusamy, DMK MLA from Senthamangalam constituency in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, passed away on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 74.

A veteran political figure known for his simplicity and strong grassroots presence, Ponnusamy was among the senior DMK leaders in the western region of Tamil Nadu.

Over the decades, he played a vital role in strengthening the party’s base in Namakkal district and was widely respected across party lines for his accessibility and commitment to people’s welfare.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ponnusamy secured a decisive victory for the DMK in Senthamangalam, defeating his AIADMK rival, Chandran, by a margin of 10,493 votes.

Ponnusamy polled 90,681 votes (45.51 per cent), while Chandran garnered 80,188 votes (40.25 per cent). His victory contributed to the DMK’s strong performance that year, helping Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lead the party back to power after a decade in the opposition.

Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly elections, Ponnusamy contested from the same constituency but narrowly lost to the AIADMK candidate.

Undeterred by the defeat, he continued to work among farmers, youth, and cooperative societies in his region, gradually consolidating the party’s presence in the Scheduled Tribes-reserved seat.

Senthamangalam constituency, numbered 93, was formed after delimitation in 1957 and comprises portions of Rasipuram and Namakkal taluks. It falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.

Political leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed grief over Ponnusamy’s demise.

DMK members remembered him as a “dedicated and grounded leader who never distanced himself from the people,” while his contemporaries in other parties described him as a man of integrity and service.

It may be recalled that only recently, another sitting legislator, AIADMK’s T.K. Amulkandasamy (60), MLA from Valparai constituency in Coimbatore district, also passed away following a prolonged illness.

Both Ponnusamy and Amulkandasamy were regarded as constituency-focused representatives who prioritised developmental initiatives and welfare-oriented governance.

Their passing within weeks of each other has come as a loss to both major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, marking the end of an era of experienced, people-centric legislators.

