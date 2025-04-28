DMK leader Senthil Balaji resigned as Tamil Nadu minister, SC told

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): After the Supreme Court had given the ultimatum to DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, to make a choice "between post and freedom", it was informed on Monday that the minister has resigned.

The apex court was told that Balaji, accused of alleged money laundering in the 'cash-for-jobs' scam, has resigned from the ministership post, and his resignation has been accepted by the state Governor, RN Ravi.

Last week, the top court had warned Balaji of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih disposed off a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Balaji while perusing a press release of the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, which the state government submitted in court.

However, the top court, in the meantime, refused to accept the Enforcement Directorate's request to bar Balaji from holding the post till the trial in the case was over.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, requested the top court to impose a condition that Balaji should not become a minister again while the matter is pending.

Mehta cited the case of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged excise policy case, where similar conditions were imposed.

Justice Oka said, "Your apprehension is that he will again become minister? At that stage, you can apply for cancellation of bail."

Last week, while giving Balaji time to decide if he wants "post of freedom", the bench said that it had granted bail to Balaji in September 2024 on the understanding that he was no longer a minister.

It took exception to the fact that Balaji was reinstated as a Tamil Nadu cabinet minister days after getting bail in the case.

The bench had also referred to a previous judgment, which recorded that Balaji forced people to withdraw complaints against him.

The court was hearing pleas to recall Balaji's bail on the ground that he influenced witnesses in the case.

Last year, the apex court was surprised after knowing that Balaji was appointed as Minister in Tamil Nadu soon after he was granted bail in the money laundering case.

By September 26, 2024, judgment, the apex court had granted bail to Balaji, despite finding that there was a prima facie case against him, on the ground of his long incarceration, since June 2023, and the unlikelihood of the trial commencing soon.

On September 29, Balaji took oath as the minister.

Balaji, arrested on June 14, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

The ED had arrested Balaji in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2021.

The ECIR was registered on the basis of three FIRs lodged against him by the local police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-job case when he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa's Cabinet in 2015.

The charges date back to his tenure as transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015.

He joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in December 2018 and assumed office as the Electricity Minister after the party came to power in May 2021. (ANI)

