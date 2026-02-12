DMK leader Elangovan rejects claims of 'pressure' from Congress on seat-sharing

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Senior DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan on Thursday dismissed speculation of friction within the DMK-led alliance, asserting that the Congress has not exerted any "undue pressure" on the party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Elangovan said that formal seat-sharing negotiations between the allies will begin on February 22, putting to rest rumours of a growing rift over power-sharing demands.

His clarification comes amid reports suggesting that the Congress is pushing for a larger role in the alliance, including a demand to contest at least 40 seats -- a substantial increase from the 25 seats it contested in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Sources had indicated that the DMK prefers to retain the existing arrangement, which helped the alliance secure a comfortable victory last time.

Speaking to reporters, Elangovan categorically denied any strain in ties between the two parties.

"I don’t know why it is being said that Congress is putting pressure. Neither the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge nor the TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai are putting pressure on us," he said.

He added that such claims were likely being floated by "some individuals who want to show off", rather than reflecting the official stand of the Congress leadership.

Elangovan stressed that discussions between alliance partners are part of a routine democratic process before every election and should not be misinterpreted. He reiterated that both parties share a common objective of defeating the BJP and strengthening the secular alliance in the state.

The clarification follows recent appeals from the state Congress unit urging the DMK to constitute a formal negotiation committee early to avoid last-minute confusion. Congress has already formed a five-member panel to handle talks, signalling its preparedness for structured discussions.

Political observers say the DMK is keen to project unity within the alliance and prevent speculation that could affect cadre morale. With very little time left for the polls, both parties are expected to engage in detailed consultations over seat allocation, campaign strategy, and resource sharing. For now, the DMK leadership maintains that there is no discord and that negotiations will proceed smoothly, underscoring that alliance cohesion remains intact ahead of the high-stakes 2026 contest.

