DMK invites applications from seat aspirants for TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) The DMK has invited applications from potential candidates seeking to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, formally setting the stage for its poll preparations.

In a statement, the party said interested aspirants can submit their applications between February 20 and March 2. Candidates applying for general constituencies must remit Rs 25,000 along with the form, while those applying for reserved constituencies are required to pay Rs 15,000. Women aspirants will have to submit Rs 15,000 irrespective of the category of constituency, the party clarified.

The announcement comes amid efforts by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to consolidate the ruling party’s alliance framework.

CM Stalin convened a meeting of senior leaders to discuss alliance dynamics and the formation of a panel to conduct seat-sharing negotiations with partners. The development followed a public assurance by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal during his Chennai visit that the Congress-DMK alliance remained intact.

The statement came amid the recent remarks by some Congress functionaries, including Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, which had triggered speculation about strain within the alliance. According to party sources, CM Stalin expressed displeasure over the controversy but subsequently reached out to a key Congress leader in New Delhi to smooth over differences.

Following those discussions, Venugopal reiterated the Congress leadership’s commitment to the alliance.

Senior leaders who attended CM Stalin’s meeting included DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and Public Works Minister E.V. Velu.

Stalin is understood to have briefed them on the alliance situation and the proposed mechanism for seat-sharing talks.

In parallel with candidate selection and alliance management, the DMK also announced a new outreach campaign titled “Vellum Tamil Pengal”. Under the initiative, the party’s women’s wing cadres will undertake a door-to-door campaign from February 23 to March 8, International Women’s Day, to publicise the achievements of the DMK government. Ten women cadres will be assigned to each booth to carry out the campaign.

With applications invited and grassroots mobilisation underway, the DMK has signalled an early and structured start to its election process.

