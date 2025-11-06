DMK govt's negligence claimed innocent lives: TN BJP

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday issued a strong statement condemning what he termed as the "criminal negligence" of the DMK government, following the death of a young man who fell into an open pit that was dug for bridge construction in Erode district.

The victim, identified as Yoganathan from Perundurai, reportedly died after his two-wheeler plunged into a deep pit dug for the ongoing bridge work.

The BJP leader described the incident as "shocking and tragic", accusing the DMK-led government of gross negligence and disregard for public safety.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul. The state government must immediately provide adequate compensation to Yoganathan's family," Nagenthran said.

He recalled a similar incident that occurred a few months ago near Dharapuram, where a husband and wife lost their lives and their daughter was severely injured after their two-wheeler fell into a 12-foot-deep pit.

"A tragedy of the same nature repeating itself clearly reflects the DMK government's continuous indifference towards public safety," he added.

Nagenthran criticised the authorities for "failing" to install safety barricades or warning signs around the construction site, allowing unsuspecting commuters to fall prey to such hazards.

"Leaving a dug-up site open without any protective measures is sheer carelessness. Is this the model of 'Good Governance' the ruling party keeps boasting about?" he asked.

The BJP leader went on to accuse the state administration of either failing to provide proper infrastructure, like roads and bridges or executing such projects irresponsibly through corrupt practices.

"The government either tortures the public by not creating infrastructure or by implementing it through contractors who compromise on safety and quality for commission. In both cases, it is the common man who suffers," he said.

Concluding his statement, Nagenthran remarked that what the ruling party calls a "Golden Rule" is, in reality, a "Murderous Regime".

"This is not a government of welfare and progress but one marked by death and negligence," he charged, demanding accountability and immediate remedial action from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

