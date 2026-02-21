DMK forms panel for seat sharing talks with allies ahead of 2026 TN polls; TR Baalu to head

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) A day ahead of the formal commencement of seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level committee to hold discussions with its alliance partners. In an official statement, DMK General Secretary (Organisation) Duraimurugan said the party’s Treasurer, T.R. Baalu, will head the newly-constituted panel.

The move signals the beginning of structured talks within the DMK-led alliance as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The committee comprises senior leaders and key office-bearers of the party, reflecting the political weight attached to the negotiations.

Among its members are Deputy General Secretaries K.N. Nehru, Tiruchi Siva and A. Raja; Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi; and Ministers E.V. Velu and M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

The inclusion of experienced leaders with strong organisational and electoral backgrounds is seen as a strategic decision aimed at ensuring smooth and coordinated discussions with alliance partners.

Party sources indicated that the first round of talks will begin on Sunday. Formal invitations to all alliance constituents will be issued by the seat-sharing committee, marking the official start of deliberations.

The discussions are expected to focus on constituency allocation, winnability factors, regional strengths of alliance partners, and broader electoral strategy.

The DMK-led alliance currently includes national and regional parties that have been working together in recent parliamentary and local body elections.

Political observers note that early initiation of seat-sharing talks reflects the DMK’s intent to avoid last-minute negotiations and to present a united front well ahead of the election schedule.

Seat-sharing arrangements are expected to be a crucial aspect of the alliance’s campaign planning, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

By setting up a dedicated panel led by senior leadership, the DMK aims to streamline the process and ensure that alliance partners are accommodated in a manner that strengthens the coalition’s overall prospects.

With discussions set to begin this weekend, attention will now turn to how the ruling party balances alliance dynamics while consolidating its own electoral position in the run-up to the crucial 2026 polls.

--IANS

aal/rad