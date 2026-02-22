DMK faces tightrope walk as alliance partners push for more seats for TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) are set to begin on Sunday, with the ruling DMK indicating that it may broadly adhere to the formula adopted in the 2021 Assembly elections, even as several allies push for a larger share of seats.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK contested 188 of the 234 Assembly constituencies, allocating the remaining seats among its partners. The Congress was given 25 seats, while most other allies were restricted to single-digit allocations. However, the political arithmetic has grown more complex this time with the entry of the DMDK and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) into the alliance fold.

Party sources said the DMK leadership would first communicate the overall number of seats it is willing to allot to each ally before moving to discussions on specific constituencies.

“Alliance partners have already submitted their lists of preferred seats,” a senior functionary said, adding that discussions would proceed in phases.

Several partners, however, appear determined to negotiate harder this time. A senior Left leader remarked that while his party was restricted to six seats in 2021, it would begin talks this time with a demand in double digits.

The MDMK, which had contested around 15 seats on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in the previous election, could reportedly see its share recalibrated amid the new entrants.

The inclusion of the DMDK has intensified the pressure on the DMK leadership. Sources suggest the party may be offered between six and eight seats.

Meanwhile, the MNM, which contested independently in 2021, joined the DMK-led alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and extended support without contesting seats. In return, Kamal Haasan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Haasan has clarified that he is not directly involved in the seat-sharing negotiations and said his party’s demand would be announced at the appropriate time, underscoring the importance of alliance unity.

With multiple allies seeking expanded representation and expectations of Rajya Sabha nominations also entering the equation, the DMK leadership faces a delicate balancing act as it works to preserve coalition cohesion without substantially reducing its own electoral footprint.

