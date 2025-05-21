DMK faces fire over Arakkonam sex scandal

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is facing intense backlash over a sexual exploitation case involving a local youth wing leader in Arakkonam, triggering political embarrassment and strong criticism from opposition parties.

The scandal has placed the party leadership, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a tight spot as public outrage grows.

The controversy erupted after a college student from Kavannur filed a complaint accusing R. Deivaseyal, the now-removed Deputy Organiser of the DMK Youth Wing in Arakkonam Central Union, of kidnapping and forcibly marrying her.

The victim also alleged that she was subjected to continued abuse and hinted that around 20 other young women were similarly exploited.

The DMK leadership responded by promptly removing Deivaseyal from his position.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that M. Kaviyarasu, a resident of Arakkonam, had been appointed as the new Deputy Organiser.

He urged local party functionaries to extend full cooperation to the new appointee.

Despite this damage-control move, the issue has taken a political turn with the opposition, led by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS), launching a scathing attack on the DMK.

"This is not an isolated incident. The DMK leadership must come clean on how such predators are allowed to thrive within the party," Palaniswami said, drawing parallels with the infamous Pollachi sex scandal.

The AIADMK is conducting a massive protest today on this.

Police have since registered a case against Deivaseyal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 296(b), 75(2), 82(2), and 351.

However, the accused remains at large, raising questions about enforcement efforts and the influence of political connections.

District police officials claimed that all legal procedures are being followed and warned against circulating unverified claims on social media.

Public sentiment has turned sharply critical, with social media platforms flooded with posts condemning the incident and demanding swift justice.

Women's rights activists have called for an impartial probe and protection for the victim and potential witnesses. The scandal has not only embarrassed the DMK but also threatens to dent its image among women voters and youth, a critical demographic ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

As demands grow for the Chief Minister to break his silence, political observers believe that the party must demonstrate transparency and accountability to contain the damage.

