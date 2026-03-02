DMK begins seat-sharing talks with VCK ahead of TN Assembly polls

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) With the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected shortly, alliance negotiations have gathered pace across the political spectrum. The ruling DMK on Monday commenced formal seat-sharing discussions with its key ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), at the DMK's headquarters in Chennai.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders from both parties. VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan and General Secretary Ravikumar represented the party in the discussions, while top DMK functionaries led the talks on behalf of the ruling alliance.

The negotiations are seen as a crucial step in finalising the contours of the DMK-led front ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections.

Sources indicated that the VCK, which had contested six constituencies in the previous Assembly election, is likely to press for a significant increase in its share this time.

Party leaders are reportedly seeking seats in two-digits, reflecting what they describe as the party’s expanding support base and growing political influence in several regions of the State.

During the discussions, the VCK is also expected to submit a list of around 20 preferred constituencies to the DMK.

The list is said to include the four seats the party won in the last election, along with other constituencies where it believes it has strong prospects.

The move signals the VCK’s intention to consolidate its existing strongholds while exploring opportunities for expansion.

The DMK, which heads the ruling alliance, has already initiated seat-sharing consultations with various partners in the front.

Party insiders suggest that the leadership is keen to strike a balance between accommodating allies and retaining winnable seats for itself, given the competitive political climate.

With the Election Commission likely to announce the poll schedule soon, political parties have intensified organisational preparations, candidate identification, and alliance negotiations.

The outcome of the DMK-VCK talks will be closely watched, as it could shape the broader dynamics within the ruling coalition and influence electoral strategies in several constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

—IANS

